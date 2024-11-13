Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues two from water in Port Canaveral

    PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral boat crew rescues two people from their personal watercraft in Port Canaveral, Florida, October 17, 2024. The vessel capsized near the Banana River Bridge where the individuals were safely rescued and their watercraft was towed to Kelly Park Boat Ramp. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944062
    VIRIN: 241018-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110690712
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US

