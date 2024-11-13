Coast Guard rescues two from water in Port Canaveral

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral boat crew rescues two people from their personal watercraft in Port Canaveral, Florida, October 17, 2024. The vessel capsized near the Banana River Bridge where the individuals were safely rescued and their watercraft was towed to Kelly Park Boat Ramp. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)