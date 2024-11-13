52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade participates in Exercise Southern Shield

Leaders of 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade speak about their unit's performance in Exercise Southern Shield, and the importance of protecting NATO air space, Nov. 17, 2024, Romania. Exercise Southern Shield underscores the importance of integrated and interoperable air and missile defense. No one nation can do it alone, and exercises like this demonstrate that the collective Romanian and the United States air defense capabilities and capacity are stronger together.
