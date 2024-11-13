52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade participates in Exercise Southern Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders of 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade speak about their unit's performance in Exercise Southern Shield, and the importance of protecting NATO air space, Nov. 17, 2024, Romania. Exercise Southern Shield underscores the importance of integrated and interoperable air and missile defense. No one nation can do it alone, and exercises like this demonstrate that the collective Romanian and the United States air defense capabilities and capacity are stronger together.