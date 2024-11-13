Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Southern Shield 2024 B-Roll

    ROMANIA

    11.17.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Setup a sentinel radar system during Exercise Southern Shield in Romania, November 15, 2024. “The radar enables us to provide air pictures not only to firing units, but also to the higher echelons at the strategic level,” Said 2nd Lt. Gabbi McElyea. This exercise aims to strengthen integrated air and missile defense capabilities through the rapid deployment of Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) systems, specifically designed to counter low-altitude threats and secure NATO airspace. (U.S. Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944035
    VIRIN: 241117-A-AQ215-8765
    Filename: DOD_110690299
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Exercise Southern Shield 2024 B-Roll, by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Romania
    ADA
    Air Defense
    Sentinel Radar
    Southern Shield

