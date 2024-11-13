Exercise Southern Shield 2024 B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Setup a sentinel radar system during Exercise Southern Shield in Romania, November 15, 2024. “The radar enables us to provide air pictures not only to firing units, but also to the higher echelons at the strategic level,” Said 2nd Lt. Gabbi McElyea. This exercise aims to strengthen integrated air and missile defense capabilities through the rapid deployment of Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) systems, specifically designed to counter low-altitude threats and secure NATO airspace. (U.S. Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
