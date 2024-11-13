Stinger Missile Live Fire Exercise - U.S. Army 1st Lt. Lawrence Cruz Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview with U.S. Army 1st Lt. Lawrence Cruz Interview. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment execute a stinger missile live fire exercise with the Avenger Air Defense Missile System and Man Portable Air Defense System, Nov. 13, 2024, on Putlos Training Area, Germany. This exercise further reinforces the U.S.’ security commitments to the European Theater and demonstrates 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiments capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)