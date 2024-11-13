Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stinger Missile Live Fire Exercise - U.S. Army 1st Lt. Lawrence Cruz Interview

    GERMANY

    11.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with U.S. Army 1st Lt. Lawrence Cruz Interview. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment execute a stinger missile live fire exercise with the Avenger Air Defense Missile System and Man Portable Air Defense System, Nov. 13, 2024, on Putlos Training Area, Germany. This exercise further reinforces the U.S.’ security commitments to the European Theater and demonstrates 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiments capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 10:18
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: DE

    Missile
    Live Fire
    MANPAD
    Stinger
    Avenger tag

