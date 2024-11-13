The DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team takes pride in weaving first class support for more than 50,000 items. They outfit every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine around the world, from their first day of service in boot camp, to camouflage uniforms worn on the battlefield and service dress uniforms. C&T procures more than 8,000 different items ranging from uniforms, footwear and undergarments to ecclesiastical items, individual equipment, flags and tents. The provides clothing, textiles and equipment to U.S. service members, other federal agencies and partner nations. For more information on how DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles can support your mission visit: https://www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Clothing-and-Textiles/
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 10:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944029
|VIRIN:
|241118-D-LU733-1098
|PIN:
|505907
|Filename:
|DOD_110690245
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Threads, DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.