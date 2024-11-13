Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stinger Missile Live Fire Exercise - U.S. Army Capt. Dwayne Rodriguez Interview

    GERMANY

    11.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview with U.S. Army Capt. Dwayne Rodriguez. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment execute a stinger missile live fire exercise with the Avenger Air Defense Missile System and Man Portable Air Defense System, Nov. 13, 2024, on Putlos Training Area, Germany. This exercise further reinforces the U.S.’ security commitments to the European Theater and demonstrates 5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiments capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 09:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 944025
    VIRIN: 241113-F-XX926-1001
    Filename: DOD_110690237
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stinger Missile Live Fire Exercise - U.S. Army Capt. Dwayne Rodriguez Interview, by SrA Gabriel Held and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Missile
    Live Fire
    MANPAD
    Stinger
    Avenger

