Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gabriela Huaman - Meet the Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    "Meet the Team" products are designed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, to increase awareness of the diverse career opportunities USACE offers and attract talent while highlighting the team culture and impactful work being done, Nov. 13, 2024. The team’s personalities will help highlight career growth while also breaking down negative perceptions of USACE. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 09:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944023
    VIRIN: 241118-A-FB511-1975
    Filename: DOD_110690234
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gabriela Huaman - Meet the Team, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    careers
    STEM
    Buffalo District
    Careers in STEM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download