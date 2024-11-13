Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silver Bullet 24

    USSEAUX, ITALY

    11.14.2024

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted a sniper-training exercise for Silver Bullet 24 at Pian dell’Alpe, Usseaux on Nov. 14, 2024.
    Silver Bullet 24 synchronizes multiple exercises over a 4-day period. The units are trained in sniper movement, observation, and fire techniques in complex mountainous and wooded terrain.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 07:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944005
    VIRIN: 241114-A-YG900-1000
    Filename: DOD_110689825
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: USSEAUX, IT

    Nato
    Sky Soldiers
    StrongerTogether
    USAItaly
    SETAF-AF

