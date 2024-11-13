U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted a sniper-training exercise within the framework of Silver Bullet 24 at Pian dell’Alpe, Usseaux, Nov. 14, 2024.
Silver Bullet 24 is a broad framework exercise made up of multiple smaller exercises that occur over a 4-day period. The units were trained in sniper movement, observation, and fire techniques within complex terrains (mountain/ wooded areas).
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)
|11.14.2024
|11.18.2024 04:36
|B-Roll
|944002
|241114-A-YG900-1001
|DOD_110689750
|00:00:56
|USSEAUX, IT
|2
|2
