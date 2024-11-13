U.S. Service Members alongside the Georgian Coast Guard conduct a Visit Board Search & Seizure for the U.S. Coast Guard During Phoenix Express 2024 in Bizerte, Phoenix Express is one of three regional maritime exercises executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 08:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944000
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-AY818-6457
|Filename:
|DOD_110689686
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|BIZERTE, TN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-ROLL of Georgians Coast Guard Visit Board Search and Seizure exercise During Phoenix Express 2024, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.