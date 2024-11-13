B-ROLL of Georgians Coast Guard Visit Board Search and Seizure exercise During Phoenix Express 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Service Members alongside the Georgian Coast Guard conduct a Visit Board Search & Seizure for the U.S. Coast Guard During Phoenix Express 2024 in Bizerte, Phoenix Express is one of three regional maritime exercises executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)