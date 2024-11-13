Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL of Georgians Coast Guard Visit Board Search and Seizure exercise During Phoenix Express 2024

    BIZERTE, TUNISIA

    11.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Service Members alongside the Georgian Coast Guard conduct a Visit Board Search & Seizure for the U.S. Coast Guard During Phoenix Express 2024 in Bizerte, Phoenix Express is one of three regional maritime exercises executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. army video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944000
    VIRIN: 241114-A-AY818-6457
    Filename: DOD_110689686
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: BIZERTE, TN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL of Georgians Coast Guard Visit Board Search and Seizure exercise During Phoenix Express 2024, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USN
    Tunisia
    PhoenixExpress
    6thFleet
    PhoenixExpress24
    PE24

