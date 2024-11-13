Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: Soldier trains for the Expert Soldier Badge

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    10.30.2024

    Video by SETAF Africa 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Soldiers practice operating the night vision device in preparation for the Expert Infantry, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge (E3B) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Oct. 30, 2024. This year's E3B is hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads and platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daely Goodwin)

    (00:00:00) Close SHOT: Soldier puts down night vision goggles
    (00:00:03) Medium SHOT: Pan of the night vision lane
    (00:00:09) Medium SHOT: Pan of the night vision lane
    (00:00:17) Medium SHOT: Soldier talking with another Soldier
    (00:00:21) Detail SHOT: Soldier places helmet on table
    (00:00:26) Medium SHOT: Soldier puts on helmet and adjust night vision device
    (00:00:34) Close SHOT: Soldier turn on night vision device
    (00:00:40) Medium SHOT: Soldier with night vision device as door is opened
    (00:00:46) Detail SHOT: Green light flare
    (00:00:52) Close SHOT: Soldier with night night vision device
    (00:00:56) Medium SHOT: Soldier takes off helmet
    (00:01:01) Detail SHOT: Soldier takes night vision device out of the bag

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 05:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943999
    VIRIN: 241030-A-FV575-1001
    Filename: DOD_110689685
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT

    This work, B-roll: Soldier trains for the Expert Soldier Badge, by SETAF Africa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EIB
    Sky Soldiers
    173rd Airborne
    StrongerTogether
    NVD
    E3BEurope

