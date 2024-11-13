video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a sniper-training exercise within the framework of Silver Bullet 24 at Pian dell’Alpe, Usseaux, Nov. 13, 2024.

Silver Bullet 24 is a broad framework exercise which included and synchronizes multiple planned smaller exercises during a 4 days period, in the same training area and using the same the same scenario. The units will be mainly trained in sniper technique (movement, observation, fire) within complex terrains (mountain/ wooded areas).

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)