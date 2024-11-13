Interview: U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Donahue at Phoenix 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Andrew Donahue, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, provides a description of the training provided at Phoenix Express 2024 in Bizerte, Tunisia, Nov. 7, 2024. Phoenix Express is one of three regional maritime exercises executed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra)
|11.07.2024
|11.18.2024 08:32
|Interviews
|BIZERTE, TN
