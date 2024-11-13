Dynamic Front 25 Reconnaissance Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 232nd Brigade Signal Company, conduct a reconnaissance training exercise in preparation of the Dynamic Front 25 exercise on Nov. 15, 2024 in Rovaniemi, Finland. Dynamic Front (DF) is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)-directed, 56th Artillery Command (56th AC) led, NATO and partner integrated exercise in the European theater that focuses on multi-echelon fires and the tactical interoperability of fire systems in live environments. DF will expand the Artillery System Cooperation Activities (ASCA) network, allowing a standardized capability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics to any of the 12 participating NATO member nations without prior translation. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Jennifer Posy)