    Dynamic Front 25 Reconnaissance Exercise

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.15.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 232nd Brigade Signal Company, conduct a reconnaissance training exercise in preparation of the Dynamic Front 25 exercise on Nov. 15, 2024 in Rovaniemi, Finland. Dynamic Front (DF) is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)-directed, 56th Artillery Command (56th AC) led, NATO and partner integrated exercise in the European theater that focuses on multi-echelon fires and the tactical interoperability of fire systems in live environments. DF will expand the Artillery System Cooperation Activities (ASCA) network, allowing a standardized capability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics to any of the 12 participating NATO member nations without prior translation. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 00:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943968
    VIRIN: 241115-A-PP133-8534
    Filename: DOD_110688628
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI
    Hometown: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: HELSINKI (HELSINGFORS), ETELä-SUOMEN LääNI (FI), FI
    Hometown: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

