Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Kayden Reed 

    28th Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Lomison with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division, gives a seasonal holiday greeting on Harrisburg Military Post in Harrisburg, PA, on November 17th, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 15:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943966
    VIRIN: 241117-A-SW312-1006
    PIN: 1006
    Filename: DOD_110688626
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: US
    Hometown: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greeting, by SPC Kayden Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holiday

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Generic Holiday Greeting 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download