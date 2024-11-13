Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    The 15th Wing hosted the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. The Wings of Aloha Open House was a public even t for visitors to learn more about the the 15th Wing's mission in support of the Indo-Pacific region by speaking to our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    TAGS

    Open House
    15th Wing
    Team Hickam
    Wings of Aloha

