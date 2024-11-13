15th Wing hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 15th Wing hosted the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. The Wings of Aloha Open House was a public even t for visitors to learn more about the the 15th Wing's mission in support of the Indo-Pacific region by speaking to our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)