The 15th Wing hosted the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. The Wings of Aloha Open House was a public even t for visitors to learn more about the the 15th Wing's mission in support of the Indo-Pacific region by speaking to our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 20:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943945
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-NW874-8058
|Filename:
|DOD_110688175
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 15th Wing hosts Wings of Aloha Open House, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.