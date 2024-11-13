Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers prepare for live fire exercise during Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Video by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Fire Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment place an M777 A2 howitzer in preparation for the upcoming live fire exercise during Exercise Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwöhr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 11:39
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

