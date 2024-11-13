M777A2 Howitzer section chief discusses preparations for Dynamic Front 25

Sgt. Dylan Elliott, a U.S. Soldier assigned to Archer Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discusses his role as a section chief and his team's preparations for the upcoming live fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943927
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-GR811-3510
|Filename:
|DOD_110687779
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
