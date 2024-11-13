Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M777A2 Howitzer section chief discusses preparations for Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sgt. Dylan Elliott, a U.S. Soldier assigned to Archer Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discusses his role as a section chief and his team's preparations for the upcoming live fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943927
    VIRIN: 241114-A-GR811-3510
    Filename: DOD_110687779
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M777A2 Howitzer section chief discusses preparations for Dynamic Front 25, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Armour and Artillery

    TAGS

    NATO
    Artillery
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

