Operation Southern Shield 2024

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Setup a sentinel radar system during Operation Southern Shield in Romania, November 15, 2024. “The radar enables us to provide air pictures not only to firing units, but also to the higher echelons at the strategic level.” Said 2nd Lt. Gabbi McElyea. The U.S. Army provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries. (U.S. Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)