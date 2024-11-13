Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Southern Shield 2024

    ROMANIA

    11.15.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Setup a sentinel radar system during Operation Southern Shield in Romania, November 15, 2024. “The radar enables us to provide air pictures not only to firing units, but also to the higher echelons at the strategic level.” Said 2nd Lt. Gabbi McElyea. The U.S. Army provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries. (U.S. Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 07:57
    Location: RO

    NATO
    Romania
    Air Defense
    Europe
    Sentinel Radar
    Operation Southern Shield

