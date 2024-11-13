11th Air Force Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



11th Air Force provides combat ready forces for COMPACAF. It defends Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam and key strategic nodes against all threats. It deploys service component forces worldwide in response to major regional contingencies. 11th AF also supports vital Pacific air bridge operation for throughput of strategic movement by contingency forces during crisis response, and provides support to federal and state authorities during civil emergencies, search and rescue operations & counternarcotics interdictions.