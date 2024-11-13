Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander addresses community during November 2024 housing town hall

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez speaks to community members Nov. 13, 2024, during a housing town hall meeting at South Post Housing at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the event, residents heard from Fort McCoy leadership and received a winter safety briefing from the Fort McCoy Installation Safety Office. Events like this help provide one-on-one communication between the installation's leadership and people who reside on the post. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943886
    VIRIN: 241113-A-OK556-8676
    Filename: DOD_110687159
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander addresses community during November 2024 housing town hall, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army people
    Army quality of life
    garrison housing town hall meeting

