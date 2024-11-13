Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Jolina Castillo, Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jolina Castillo, 910th Support Company, sends a holiday greeting message to her friends and family. (Alaska Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 14:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 943859
    VIRIN: 241114-Z-KX552-1005
    Filename: DOD_110686694
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Jolina Castillo, Holiday Greeting, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Greeting
    GenericHolidaySeason2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download