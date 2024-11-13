Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters and their dogs off Maryland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard crews rescue two boaters and their two dogs after their 31-foot sailboat ran aground south of Fleeton Point, Maryland, Thursday November 14, 2024. The boaters and their dogs were hoisted by an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and brought to emergency services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943857
    VIRIN: 241114-G-KC281-1001
    Filename: DOD_110686662
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Air Station Atlantic City
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download