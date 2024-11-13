B-Roll: Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters and their dogs off Maryland

U.S. Coast Guard crews rescue two boaters and their two dogs after their 31-foot sailboat ran aground south of Fleeton Point, Maryland, Thursday November 14, 2024. The boaters and their dogs were hoisted by an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and brought to emergency services at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City)
