    SECDEF hosts Angolan Minister of Defense

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Angolan Defense Minister João Ernesto dos Santos for a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 28, 2024. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    DOD
    Pentagon
    SECDEF
    Angola
    bilat
    bilateral exchange

