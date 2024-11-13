Marine Minute: 45-24 (AFN VERSION)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Navy commission Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) in New York City, New York, on November 9, 2024. U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico laid wreaths to honor Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, the seventh Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2024. Wreath laying ceremonies are held to honor past Commandants and Sergeants Major as part of the Marine Corps Birthday customs and traditions.



(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)