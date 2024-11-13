Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 45-24 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Navy commission Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) in New York City, New York, on November 9, 2024. U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico laid wreaths to honor Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, the seventh Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2024. Wreath laying ceremonies are held to honor past Commandants and Sergeants Major as part of the Marine Corps Birthday customs and traditions.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: 45-24 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

