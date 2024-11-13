The Navy commission Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) in New York City, New York, on November 9, 2024. U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Quantico laid wreaths to honor Sgt. Maj. Henry H. Black, the seventh Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2024. Wreath laying ceremonies are held to honor past Commandants and Sergeants Major as part of the Marine Corps Birthday customs and traditions.
(U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)
Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 11:56
Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|943848
|VIRIN:
|241115-M-YS392-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110686451
Length:
|00:01:08
Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marine Minute: 45-24 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
