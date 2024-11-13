Video story of the first Women, Peace and Security engagement, hosted by Area Support Group - Kuwait, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, on Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Richard Cole)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 11:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943843
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110686346
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|HARRISON, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women, Peace and Security, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.