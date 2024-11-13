Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace and Security

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Video story of the first Women, Peace and Security engagement, hosted by Area Support Group - Kuwait, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, on Oct. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Richard Cole)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943843
    VIRIN: 241011-A-FL622-1001
    Filename: DOD_110686346
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: HARRISON, NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, Women, Peace and Security, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CENTCOM
    #ASGKUWAIT
    #ARCENT
    #WPS

