241115-N-YA098-1002 (Norfolk, Va.) - Keep the safety tips from this video in mind as you prepare to cook your Thanksgiving dinner. This informational video was created using Canva with the intent for use to promote safety tips while using certain equipment during holiday cooking. (U.S. Navy video by Charity Robinson).
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 10:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|943836
|VIRIN:
|241115-N-YA098-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110686227
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Tips, by Charity Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
