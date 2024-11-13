Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Tips

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943836" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

241115-N-YA098-1002 (Norfolk, Va.) - Keep the safety tips from this video in mind as you prepare to cook your Thanksgiving dinner. This informational video was created using Canva with the intent for use to promote safety tips while using certain equipment during holiday cooking. (U.S. Navy video by Charity Robinson).