From Tragedy to Triumph: Trevor Hines Honors Brother’s Legacy Across the Globe

VICENZA, Italy (November 15, 2024) — Trevor Hines traveled from New Hampshire to Vicenza, Italy, to honor his late brother, 1st Lt. Derek Hines, by participating in the Derek Hines 5K on November 1, 2024. The event not only commemorates Derek’s military service but also celebrates the legacy he left behind.



“Derek was my oldest brother,” Trevor said. “There’s 10 years between Derek and me. He was my hero—long before West Point, long before Army hockey, and long before his service with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He was the greatest big brother anyone could ask for.”



Derek Hines’ journey, from his time at West Point to graduating from Ranger School and deploying to Afghanistan, exemplified leadership and selflessness. Even while deployed, he remained concerned about his soldiers, ensuring they received support if injured or in need.



When Derek made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2005, the Hines family responded by establishing the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Foundation. The all-volunteer organization has raised nearly $800,000 over the past 20 years to support service members and their families.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)