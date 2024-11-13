Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Pl., B Co., 2-30 IN, 3 BCT, 10th Mtn Live Fire Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    11.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, supporting Task Force Pegasus, take part in a live fire exercise near Camp Taara, Estonia, Nov. 13, 2024. This LFX was intended to test how quickly and efficiently different platoons could complete the objective under adverse conditions. Task Force Pegasus’ mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943805
    VIRIN: 131124-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_110685509
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Pl., B Co., 2-30 IN, 3 BCT, 10th Mtn Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, target_news_europe, XVIII ABN Corps, Live the Legend, First Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download