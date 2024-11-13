1st Pl., B Co., 2-30 IN, 3 BCT, 10th Mtn Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Platoon, Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, supporting Task Force Pegasus, take part in a live fire exercise near Camp Taara, Estonia, Nov. 13, 2024. This LFX was intended to test how quickly and efficiently different platoons could complete the objective under adverse conditions. Task Force Pegasus’ mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, the United States’ forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 04:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943805
|VIRIN:
|131124-Z-XR688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110685509
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
