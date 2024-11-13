U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Prevention, participate in lead-lining training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 05, 2024. Practicing these techniques gives Airmen the opportunity to connect hose lines in a controlled environment, extending the range at which they can fight fires away from the firetruck. (U.S. Air Force Video)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 00:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943798
|VIRIN:
|241105-F-IQ323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110685272
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 380th FireFighting Lead Line Training, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.