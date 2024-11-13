Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    380th FireFighting Lead Line Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.05.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Prevention, participate in lead-lining training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 05, 2024. Practicing these techniques gives Airmen the opportunity to connect hose lines in a controlled environment, extending the range at which they can fight fires away from the firetruck. (U.S. Air Force Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943798
    VIRIN: 241105-F-IQ323-1001
    Filename: DOD_110685272
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th FireFighting Lead Line Training, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Fire Prevention
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    Lead Lining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download