    Bahrain International Airshow 2024

    SAKHIR AIR BASE, BAHRAIN

    11.12.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The Bahrain International Airshow 2024, one of the region’s most prominent aviation and aerospace defense expositions, began this week at Bahrain’s Sakhir Air Base and includes a wide array of aircraft and assets from across the U.S. Department of Defense. U.S. Central Command, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command routinely support these expositions to showcase Coalition airpower established through regional cooperation and military interoperability to support the enduring vision of security and stability throughout the region.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 02:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943791
    VIRIN: 241113-F-YW474-2002
    Filename: DOD_110684980
    Length: 00:13:31
    Location: SAKHIR AIR BASE, BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

