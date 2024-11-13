Congratulations to the 110 graduates of Officer Candidate School, Class 02-25, at Officer Training Command Newport.
U.S. Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Craig T. Mattingly, Commanding Officer of Naval Service Training Command, visits Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) as today's guest of honor and supports this event as our distinguished guest speaker.
Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.
Assist with closing the gaps at sea! TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.
#NETC #NSTC #OTCN
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 08:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943786
|VIRIN:
|241108-D-MO673-5814
|Filename:
|DOD_110684869
|Length:
|00:41:52
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-25 Graduation Ceremony, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.