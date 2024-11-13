Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-25 Graduation Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    Congratulations to the 110 graduates of Officer Candidate School, Class 02-25, at Officer Training Command Newport.

    U.S. Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Craig T. Mattingly, Commanding Officer of Naval Service Training Command, visits Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) as today's guest of honor and supports this event as our distinguished guest speaker.

    Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.
    #NETC #NSTC #OTCN

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943786
    VIRIN: 241108-D-MO673-5814
    Filename: DOD_110684869
    Length: 00:41:52
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-25 Graduation Ceremony, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSTC
    NETC
    OTCN
    OTCNOCS

