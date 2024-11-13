Officer Development School (ODS) Class 25010 Graduation Ceremony

Congratulations to the 192 graduates of Officer Development School, Class 25010, at Officer Training Command Newport.
U.S. Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Jeffrey Czerewko, Commanding Officer of Naval Education and Training Command, visits Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) as the guest of honor and supports this event as our distinguished guest speaker.
Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 08:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943785
|VIRIN:
|241108-D-MO673-2523
|Filename:
|DOD_110684865
|Length:
|00:37:47
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
