    Officer Development School (ODS) Class 25010 Graduation Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    Congratulations to the 192 graduates of Officer Development School, Class 25010, at Officer Training Command Newport.

    U.S. Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Jeffrey Czerewko, Commanding Officer of Naval Education and Training Command, visits Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) as the guest of honor and supports this event as our distinguished guest speaker.

    Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.
    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 08:02
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

