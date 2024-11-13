Officer Development School (ODS) Class 25010 Graduation Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Congratulations to the 192 graduates of Officer Development School, Class 25010, at Officer Training Command Newport.



U.S. Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Jeffrey Czerewko, Commanding Officer of Naval Education and Training Command, visits Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) as the guest of honor and supports this event as our distinguished guest speaker.



Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.

Learn the benefits of Naval service and staying in. Opportunities are available for you! TEXT: FLOC to 764764 or CALL: 1-800-USA-NAVY.



#NETC #NSTC #OTCN