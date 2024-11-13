Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Blue Roof - Luther Rosebaro (Sarasota Resident)

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Operation Blue Roof Recipient Luther Rosebaro, a Sarasota resident obtained help through Operation Blue Roof and received a Blue Roof on his home. The 56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham visited Sarasota, Florida, Oct. 29 and met with Rosebaro. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 15:36
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US

    USACE
    Jacksonville District
    Blue Roof
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24
    Operation Blue Ro

