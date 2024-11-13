Operation Blue Roof - Luther Rosebaro (Sarasota Resident)

Operation Blue Roof Recipient Luther Rosebaro, a Sarasota resident obtained help through Operation Blue Roof and received a Blue Roof on his home. The 56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham visited Sarasota, Florida, Oct. 29 and met with Rosebaro. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)
|11.14.2024
|11.14.2024 15:36
|Interviews
|Location:
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
