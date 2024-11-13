The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham visited Sarasota, Florida, Oct. 29 and met with Luther Rosebaro a Sarasota resident who received a Blue Roof. Graham also provided a brief message to USACE employees deployed from various districts around the world. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 15:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|943741
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-BO243-2035
|Filename:
|DOD_110684247
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Engineer visits Sarasota Florida after Hurricane Milton, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.