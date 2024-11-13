Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Engineer visits Sarasota Florida after Hurricane Milton

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 56th Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham visited Sarasota, Florida, Oct. 29 and met with Luther Rosebaro a Sarasota resident who received a Blue Roof. Graham also provided a brief message to USACE employees deployed from various districts around the world. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 15:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943741
    VIRIN: 241114-A-BO243-2035
    Filename: DOD_110684247
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SARASOTA, FLORIDA, US

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Chief of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24

