    Lethal Range

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, run through the obstacles at the Lethal Range at Fort Carson, Colorado, on Oct. 24, 2024. Soldiers honed their combat readiness at Lethal Range, where they engaged in rigorous training to prepare for real-world missions. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 12:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 943729
    VIRIN: 241024-A-RK885-2692
    Filename: DOD_110683771
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Fort Carson
    Lethal Teams
    Lethal Range

