video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/943729" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, run through the obstacles at the Lethal Range at Fort Carson, Colorado, on Oct. 24, 2024. Soldiers honed their combat readiness at Lethal Range, where they engaged in rigorous training to prepare for real-world missions. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)