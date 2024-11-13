Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, run through the obstacles at the Lethal Range at Fort Carson, Colorado, on Oct. 24, 2024. Soldiers honed their combat readiness at Lethal Range, where they engaged in rigorous training to prepare for real-world missions. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 12:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943729
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-RK885-2692
|Filename:
|DOD_110683771
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lethal Range, by PFC Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.