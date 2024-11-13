U.S. Air Force 820th Base Defense Group Airmen parachute in Georgia, 2024. 820th BDG units are trained and equipped to perform airborne insertion, air assault operations, airfield security assessments, base defense, mounted and dismounted patrolling, and command and control of defensive forces for one large base or several small sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Langford)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943726
|VIRIN:
|240601-F-F3360-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110683739
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 820th BDG jump operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.