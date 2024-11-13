Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    820th BDG jump operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force 820th Base Defense Group Airmen parachute in Georgia, 2024. 820th BDG units are trained and equipped to perform airborne insertion, air assault operations, airfield security assessments, base defense, mounted and dismounted patrolling, and command and control of defensive forces for one large base or several small sites. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Langford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943726
    VIRIN: 240601-F-F3360-1002
    Filename: DOD_110683739
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820th BDG jump operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parachute
    jump
    820 BDG
    airborne insertion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download