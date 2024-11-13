Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal Catalog System - Transformation FY26

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Cataloging Transformation - Describes the origin of the NSN, the importance of NSN data across the globe, and the transformation initiative to modernize the business processes and the Federal Catalog System.

