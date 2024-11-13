After years of health and emotional challenges, Lisa Schirmer, Finance and Supply Branch Chief for Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, found comfort in puppy named Buddy.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943704
|VIRIN:
|241004-D-CK397-1007
|PIN:
|505909
|Filename:
|DOD_110683558
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Distribution employee overcomes tragedy with help from four-legged companion, by Ed Shank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.