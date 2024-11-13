Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Distribution employee overcomes tragedy with help from four-legged companion

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Ed Shank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    After years of health and emotional challenges, Lisa Schirmer, Finance and Supply Branch Chief for Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, found comfort in puppy named Buddy.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 11:16
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    workforce
    Cancer Awareness
    Defense Logisitics Agency
    suicide awareness

