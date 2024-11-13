Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Aviation Museum Hosts Tour of Honor

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    The National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola hosted Peoples Health Services Hospice and Palliative Care's Tour of Honor Nov. 13 where retired military veterans had the opportunity to talk with newly enlisted Sailors assigned to Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC). (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 09:55
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    Veterans
    CNRSE
    NATTC
    NASP

