Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    121 ARW Airman sings national anthem (vertical edit)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Simone Williams, a KC-135 Stratotanker crew chief with the 121st Maintenance Group, sings the Star-Spangled Banner at the Ohio Supreme Court in Columbus, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2024. Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing participated in a Veterans Day Commemoration there as the Ohio Supreme Court unveiled a new Tuskegee Airman exhibit. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943686
    VIRIN: 241108-Z-UU033-5582
    Filename: DOD_110683212
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121 ARW Airman sings national anthem (vertical edit), by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    singer
    national anthem
    vocalist
    national guard
    Star-Spangled Banner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download