Francisco Barragan - Meet the Teams

"Meet the Team" products are designed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, to increase awareness of the diverse career opportunities USACE offers and attract talent while highlighting the team culture and impactful work being done, Nov. 13, 2024. The team’s personalities will help highlight career growth while also breaking down negative perceptions of USACE. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)