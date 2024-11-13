JB MDL - ASA Fort Dix Training Highlights VID2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ASA Fort Dix 2024 highlights. In 2024, ASA Fort Dix hosted the US Army Reserve Command (USARC) Warrior Exercise, Functional Exercises Postal Warrior and Diamond Saber, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Best Squad Competition, and the Competitive Programs Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition Selection Camp and Training Camp. Along with these USARC exercises and programs, we hosted hundreds of Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard unit training events. This video highlights the training which took place on ASA Fort Dix in 2024.