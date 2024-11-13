Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL - ASA Fort Dix Training Highlights VID2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    ASA Fort Dix 2024 highlights. In 2024, ASA Fort Dix hosted the US Army Reserve Command (USARC) Warrior Exercise, Functional Exercises Postal Warrior and Diamond Saber, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Best Squad Competition, and the Competitive Programs Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition Selection Camp and Training Camp. Along with these USARC exercises and programs, we hosted hundreds of Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard unit training events. This video highlights the training which took place on ASA Fort Dix in 2024.

    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Training Ranges Simulations Exercises

