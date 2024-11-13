ASA Fort Dix 2024 highlights. In 2024, ASA Fort Dix hosted the US Army Reserve Command (USARC) Warrior Exercise, Functional Exercises Postal Warrior and Diamond Saber, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, Best Squad Competition, and the Competitive Programs Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition Selection Camp and Training Camp. Along with these USARC exercises and programs, we hosted hundreds of Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard unit training events. This video highlights the training which took place on ASA Fort Dix in 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 08:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|943670
|VIRIN:
|241114-O-BC272-1430
|PIN:
|141124
|Filename:
|DOD_110683029
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JB MDL - ASA Fort Dix Training Highlights VID2024, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.