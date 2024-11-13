Finland is hosting its largest NATO exercise since joining NATO. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 07:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943668
|VIRIN:
|241113-A-FC838-9653
|Filename:
|DOD_110682968
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FI
|Hometown:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|HELSINKI (HELSINGFORS), ETELä-SUOMEN LääNI (FI), FI
|Hometown:
|POZNAN, PL
|Hometown:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Front 25, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.