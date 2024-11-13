Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella CREDO Program information

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 13, 2024) Richard Graves, program facilitator for Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO), speaks about the program, its purpose, and services offered onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. CREDO provides retreats and workshops that help servicemembers improve their marriage, work on personal growth, and improve military family resiliency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 03:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 943663
    VIRIN: 241113-N-HI500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110682860
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    interview
    NAS Sigonella
    CREDO
    family retreat

