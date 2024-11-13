NAS Sigonella CREDO Program information

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 13, 2024) Richard Graves, program facilitator for Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO), speaks about the program, its purpose, and services offered onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella. CREDO provides retreats and workshops that help servicemembers improve their marriage, work on personal growth, and improve military family resiliency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 03:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|943663
|VIRIN:
|241113-N-HI500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110682860
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
