U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing demonstrate the use of emergency equipment with Japan Air Self-Defense Force members while participating in exercise Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Komatsu Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 01:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|943630
|VIRIN:
|241029-M-JN598-6908
|Filename:
|DOD_110682443
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|JASDF KOMATSU AIR BASE, ISHIKAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KS 25 | U.S. Marines demonstrate equipment with JASDF, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
