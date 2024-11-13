Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS 25 | U.S. Marines demonstrate equipment with JASDF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JASDF KOMATSU AIR BASE, ISHIKAWA, JAPAN

    10.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing demonstrate the use of emergency equipment with Japan Air Self-Defense Force members while participating in exercise Keen Sword 25 at JASDF Komatsu Air Base, Japan, Oct. 29, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 01:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 943630
    VIRIN: 241029-M-JN598-6908
    Filename: DOD_110682443
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: JASDF KOMATSU AIR BASE, ISHIKAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS 25 | U.S. Marines demonstrate equipment with JASDF, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    VMFA-312
    Keen Sword
    MAG12
    MWSS-171
    MACG-18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download