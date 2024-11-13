Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Who Serve- 23rd Army Band 100-Year Legacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The 23rd Army Band of the Utah National Guard celebrates 100 years of legacy and tradition since its inception in 1924. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 18:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943618
    VIRIN: 241107-Z-DA103-9003
    Filename: DOD_110682322
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Legacy
    Concert
    100 Years
    23rd Army Band
    Spencer Frohm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download