    All Who Serve- Granite School District Choir

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryton Bluth 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    High school students and faculty members of the Granite School District in Salt Lake City, Utah express their thoughts about supporting the 69th Annual Veterans Day Concert at the Tabernacle on Temple Square. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Bryton Bluth)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 18:27
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    TAGS

    Choir
    Veterans Day
    Salt Lake City
    Concert
    Granite School District

