All Who Serve- Brigadier General Retired Charlene Dalto

Retired Utah Army National Guard Brigadier General (Retired) Charlene Dalto expresses the importance of our military members. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 18:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|943616
|VIRIN:
|241107-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110682319
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|DRAPER, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.