    All Who Serve- Brigadier General Retired Charlene Dalto

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Retired Utah Army National Guard Brigadier General (Retired) Charlene Dalto expresses the importance of our military members. (Utah Army National Guard video by Robert Harnden)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 18:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 943616
    VIRIN: 241107-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110682319
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Veterans Day
    Concert
    Utah National Guard
    All Who Serve
    Brigadier General Charlene Dalto

