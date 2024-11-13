Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy holidays!

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Randall Nichols, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning craftsman with the 118th Wing civil engineering squadron, sends holiday wishes to his family and friends from near Erwin, Tennessee, on October 9, 2024. The 118 Wing, the 134th Air Refueling Wing and the 164th Airlift Wing were activated and formed a joint team with the Tennessee Army National Guard to assist with hurricane relief efforts after Hurricane Helene hit East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 16:02
    Category: Greetings
    TAGS

    holiday season
    Tennessee National Guard
    118th Wing
    Hurricane Helene
    TNNGHurricaneHelene24
    GenericHolidaySeason2024

