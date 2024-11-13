Happy holidays!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Randall Nichols, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning craftsman with the 118th Wing civil engineering squadron, sends holiday wishes to his family and friends from near Erwin, Tennessee, on October 9, 2024. The 118 Wing, the 134th Air Refueling Wing and the 164th Airlift Wing were activated and formed a joint team with the Tennessee Army National Guard to assist with hurricane relief efforts after Hurricane Helene hit East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)