U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Randall Nichols, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning craftsman with the 118th Wing civil engineering squadron, sends holiday wishes to his family and friends from near Erwin, Tennessee, on October 9, 2024. The 118 Wing, the 134th Air Refueling Wing and the 164th Airlift Wing were activated and formed a joint team with the Tennessee Army National Guard to assist with hurricane relief efforts after Hurricane Helene hit East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 16:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|943601
|VIRIN:
|241010-Z-CG070-1533
|Filename:
|DOD_110681834
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy holidays!, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
